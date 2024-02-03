DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BOOMing Contemporary Art Show

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 12:00 pm
ArtBologna
From €5.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BOOMing Contemporary Art Show è la fiera d’arte contemporanea, giunta alla sua quarta edizione, che si svolge a Bologna durante l’Art Week che ha deciso di scardinare il concetto di “emergente”, non relegandolo più al mero dato anagrafico, ma collegandolo...

Tutte le età
Doc Creativity Soc. Coop..
DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open12:00 pm

