Tonetic Records End of Year Showcase

Whereelse?
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us to celebrate an exciting 2023 for Tonetic Records with a showcase of recent work from their artists.

FEATURING:

Ruby Tipple - Ruby pours themes of life, nature and human connection into her introspective acoustic ballads.

SAPHYR - Creates emotio...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Elsewhere (UK).
Lineup

Ruby Tipple

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

