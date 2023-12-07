DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us to celebrate an exciting 2023 for Tonetic Records with a showcase of recent work from their artists.
FEATURING:
Ruby Tipple - Ruby pours themes of life, nature and human connection into her introspective acoustic ballads.
SAPHYR - Creates emotio...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.