DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ok Boomer - 8e édition de la boum 80s

Blonde Venus
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
PartyBordeaux
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après une veille de 15 août plus que festive, nous sommes joie, bonheur et excitation de vous annoncer le retour du duo Ok Boomer ! Les soirées Ok Boomer ce sont des fêtes 80s de qualité avec absolument tout sauf de la daube ! Pas de « Gold », ni de « Débu Read more

Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.

Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.