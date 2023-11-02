DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Known For will be playing their next headline show at brand new venue in Hackney Central; Two Palms. This will be celebrating the release of their third single and will be free entry.
This is an 18+ event.
