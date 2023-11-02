Top track

Keep It Gull

Known For

Two Palms
Thu, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Known For will be playing their next headline show at brand new venue in Hackney Central; Two Palms. This will be celebrating the release of their third single and will be free entry.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Night Terrors.

Lineup

Known For

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

