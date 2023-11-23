DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roukiata Ouedraogo : Je demande la route

Alliance Française de Paris
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
ComedyParis
From €15.41
About

Sur scène, Roukiata Ouedraogo nous raconte avec dérision et auto-dérision son parcours, riche en péripéties, qui l’a menée de son école primaire du Burkina Faso aux scènes parisiennes. Chacune de ses aventures est l’occasion d’une réflexion drôle et délica Read more

Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Lineup

Venue

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

