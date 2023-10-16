DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Music Mondays

Windmill Brixton
Mon, 16 Oct, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
Our popular semi-regular New Music Mondays night returns with some nice surprises.

Line up to be revealed soon.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

