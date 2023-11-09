DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join Izzy S.O for the launch of her EP ‘Silly Me’ . Izzy draws inspiration from the 90s grunge era and has been compared to the likes of Alanis Morissette and Avril Lavigne.
“New single ‘Silly Me’ is a rich return, with those punchy guitar riffs pointing
