Izzy S.O EP Launch Party

Strongroom Bar
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join Izzy S.O for the launch of her EP ‘Silly Me’ . Izzy draws inspiration from the 90s grunge era and has been compared to the likes of Alanis Morissette and Avril Lavigne.

"New single 'Silly Me' is a rich return, with those punchy guitar riffs pointing

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
Izzy S.O

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

