Nduduzo Makhathini live a Parma!

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A
Wed, 8 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Nduduzo Makhathini la leggenda del jazz sudafricano viene a Parma per un esclusivo concerto a Borgo Santa Brigida 5/a con il suo trio tutto africano di energia, swing, simpatia e meditazione!

Piano and vocals: Nduduzo Makhathini

Bass: Zwelakhe Duma Bell Read more

Presentato da Zanchi Impresa Sociale Società Cooperativa.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Nduduzo Makhathini

Venue

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A

Borgo Santa Brigida, 5, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

