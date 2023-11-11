DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Las Ondas Marteles+Mathieu Bauer&Sylvain Cartigny

La Maison des Métallos
Sat, 11 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
21h, assis/debout, salle noire

Las Ondas Marteles. Nico et Seb Martel se projettent dans la fin des années 50, au début des années 80 pour explorer la filiation rock’n’roll/psychobilly. Du blues, entre les lignes, des voix qui pulsent, des textes aussi, d Read more

Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

Las Ondas Marteles, Mathieu Bauer

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:45 pm

