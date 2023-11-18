Top track

Nauci Gold - Lowlights

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nauci Gold

Altxerri Jazz&Bar
Sat, 18 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€8.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nauci Gold - Lowlights
Got a code?

About

La voz carbónica del Neo Soul

Este es un evento 16+

Organizado por Altxerri Jazz Bar.

Lineup

Venue

Altxerri Jazz&Bar

Reina Regente 2, 20003 Donostia
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.