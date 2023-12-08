DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Star Shaped Presents…
The Official Charlatans Aftershow Party with Tim Burgess DJ Set!
Join us at North Street Social following the show at Wolverhampton Civic Hall!
Very limited tickets. These will go quickly! See you on the dance floor x
This is an 1
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.