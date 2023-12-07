DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Liquid Jane - Merle - À Tâtons

Le Makeda
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Merle, Liquid Jane et À Tâtons se retrouve au Makeda le jeudi 7 décembre pour vous proposer une soirée riche en émotions et en mélodies.

Entrez dans un univers inédit qui oscillera entre pop -rock - néo soul - post punk ou electro... ✨

Pour plus d'infos,...

Présenté par LE MAKEDA.

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.