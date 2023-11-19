DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jaden Padilla, Inner Bloom, Bugs!

Genghis Cohen
Sun, 19 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jaden Padilla
Inner Bloom
Bugs!

Genghis Cohen

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Jaden Padilla

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.