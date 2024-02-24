Top track

Bel Cobain - Pressure To Exist

Bel Cobain

EartH
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Bel Cobain has proven herself to be a multi-dimensional artist, translating her message through stories, artwork, poetry, and, most favoured, her emotive musicality. Cobain's entrancing yet soft and mellow vocals...

Presented by WoodBurner.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bel Cobain

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

