Million Square - Scenasonica

ExConventoLive
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsPordenone
€11.50
About

Duncan Eagles e Max Luthert, in arte Million Square.
Futuristi, a loro agio con texture musicali impegnative, tanto nell'ambient jazz quanto nell'elettronica, riescono a costruire atmosfere dinamiche e nostalgiche al tempo stesso. L'improvvisazione non l...

Presentato da Associazione Convivialia APS.

Lineup

Million Square

Venue

ExConventoLive

Piazza della Motta, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

