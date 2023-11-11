Top track

Miglio + Alaska Blue

Bloom
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMezzago
€6.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

In collaborazione con Atuxtour e Musica da Bere, una serata "Il Concerto Che Vorrei", un progetto di KeepOn LIVE, associazione di categoria dei Live Club e dei Festival Italiani, che ha l’obiettivo di mappare e analizzare le esigenze del pubblico, degli ar...

Presentato da Cooperativa Sociale il Visconte di Mezzago.

Lineup

Miglio

Venue

Bloom

Via Eugenio Curiel, 39, 20883 Mezzago MB, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

