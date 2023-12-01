Top track

Brian Cid

Smoke & Mirrors
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
$21.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Midnight Rush and Chicago Progressive House Present

Brian CID

Friday, December 1st, 2023

Support from

NAX B2B Alfred Clayton

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.

Lineup

Brian Cid, Nax, Alfred Clayton

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

