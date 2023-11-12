Top track

Armani Doc & ThinkFast - Formula

Rap Sofà Live Armani DOC / Djomi / Fixh

CISIM
Sun, 12 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsLido Adriano
About

Rap Sofà Live

con: Armani DOC
Djomi / Fixh

Djs: Nersone / 2Click

ingresso gratuito

Tutte le età

Presentato da CISIM
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

FIXH, Djomi, Armani Doc

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Doors open5:00 pm

