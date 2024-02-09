Top track

Les gens heureux dansent

KCIDY : release party !

Transbordeur
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€8.80

Les gens heureux dansent
About

Pour l'heure, KCIDY n'a dévoilé que deux titres de Quelque chose de bien, son prochain album à paraître en janvier 2024 via le label Vietnam. Deux titres qui nous ont encore touchés au coeur et nous tiendront en suspension jusqu'aux prochains...

KCIDY dég...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission.

Lineup

KCIDY, The Rodeo

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

