DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MEMOIRE

Eagle Aerie Hall
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

MEMOIRE present the Such Is Suffering Tour Saturday February 10th at Eagle Hall in Henderson, with special guests Everglade, Graey, Worse For Wear and Teach!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.

Lineup

1
Worseforwear, Graey, EVERGLADE and 1 more

Venue

Eagle Aerie Hall

310 West Pacific Avenue, Henderson, Nevada 89015, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.