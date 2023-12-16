DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Faded

The Joiner on Worship
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us in the heart of Shoreditch as our DJs mix up the hottest Hip Hop, RnB, Afrobeats, and Dancehall.

Celebrate your Birthday (a week on either side of the event) with free entry and a free drink! Just get in touch at fresh@fadedevents.com

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Faded.

Venue

The Joiner on Worship

2 Paul St, London EC2A 4JH, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

