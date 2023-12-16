Top track

Rick Wonder x Stoon (Support by Marty Play)

Somewhere Nowhere NYC
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
From $69.47

About

On Saturday, December 16, Somewhere Nowhere NYC presents music by Rick Wonder x STOON alongside Marty Play.

To purchase a VIP Table: www.sevenrooms.com/events/somewherenowhere

All Bar Reservations Must Arrive Before Midnight For Guaranteed Entrance.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Somewhere Nowhere.

Lineup

Stoon, Rick Wonder

Venue

Somewhere Nowhere NYC

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

