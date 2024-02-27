Top track

Soft Stud

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black Belt Eagle Scout, Mato, NOAMZ

Zebulon
Tue, 27 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Soft Stud
Got a code?

About

Black Belt Eagle Scout, Mato, NOAMZ

Multi-instrumentalist Katherine Paul – aka Black Belt Eagle Scout – has the ultimate Pacific Northwestern musical origin story. Raised in a tight-knit community on the Swinomish Indian Reservation in Washington, Paul’s...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Belt Eagle Scout, Mato

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.