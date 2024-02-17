Top track

Abhir: Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

Wakanda Music Club
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAlicante
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Alicante.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

Evento +18
Organizado por Step Family.

Venue

Wakanda Music Club

Calle Vicente Savall Pascual 21, Local 3, 03690 San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.