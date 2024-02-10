Top track

Abhir Hathi & WE$T DUBAI - YALLAH (يلا)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abhir: Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

Magma Club
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsAlicante
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Abhir Hathi & WE$T DUBAI - YALLAH (يلا)
Got a code?

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Alicante.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

Mayores de 16 podrían asistir simplemente con una autorización de los padres. Menores de 16 acompañados de sus padres. Siempre diferenciando a los menores con pulsera para no suministrarles a...

Evento +16
Organizado por Step Family.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Magma Club

Carrer Vial Flora D'espanya / Calle Flora De España, 03016 Alicante, Alicante, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.