Signature Comedy Club - Haggerston

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sunday 10th December

Signature Comedy Club E8

Christmas Special

Following the rip roaring success of our Signature Comedy Launch in November we're back with a Christmas Comedy Special to close out 2023 in style.

Join us for beers, festive tunes and the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.

1
Jeff Innocent, Sarah Keyworth, Sara Barron and 1 more

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

