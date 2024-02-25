DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jazz is Dead — The Brother Moves On

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

More info and tickets: https://ticketstripe.com/events/1037974

The Brother Moves On (TBMO) is a South African performance art ensemble based in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The group was founded somewhere between the years 2008 and 2010 by broad-based artist Nk...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

