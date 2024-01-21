Top track

More Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sedona – COAST TO COAST 2024

Songbyrd
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$23.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

More Love
Got a code?

About

"Domino'' is Sedona's second single of 2023. Sedona says, "Life has a way of knocking you down when you're already down. This song sheds light on a feeling we're all familiar with - disappointment. When something doesn't work out how we hoped it would, it...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Sedona, Scarlet Rae

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.