Lachlan Werner & Guests: DANSE NOIX

The Bill Murray
Mon, 18 Dec, 8:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8
About

Nuts will be cracked. Danses will be dansed.

Get ready for the Christmas Ballet spectacle of your sweetest dreams.

Lachlan Werner (award-winning clown, "funniest new ventriloquist on the block" Telegraph) assembles an idiotic ensemble to tell a timeless...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Lachlan Werner, Luke Rollason

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

