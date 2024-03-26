DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Laetitia Sadier

The Blue Room
Tue, 26 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNashville
$19.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Onl

Over the course of her career, spanning three-plus decades, Lætitia Sadier has never shied away from the hard topics, or stopped advocating for the possibility of self determination and emancipation in t...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Venue

The Blue Room

623 7th Avenue South, Nashville, Tennessee 37203, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

