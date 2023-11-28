DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CAN I KICK IT? FEAT. “MASKED AVENGERS”

Songbyrd
Tue, 28 Nov, 6:30 pm
FilmWashington D.C.
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In celebration of the launch of CIKI? TV, the creators of Shaolin Jazz present a special CAN I KICK IT? event at Songbyrd Music House on Nov 28th featuring a screening of the Shaw Bros classic kung-fu flick Masked Avengers. Attendees will also get a sneak...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd and Shaolin Jazz.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

