The Cherry Pit Happy Hour w/ Freakwhensee

Icehouse
Fri, 17 Nov, 5:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
Freakwhensee is a self taught multi-instrumentalist/producer from Minneapolis. Their style of music comes from a varying blend of influences such as; Erykah Badu, khruangbin, Yussef Dayes, Mansur Brown, The Ezra Collective, PJ Morton, and D’Angelo to name...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

