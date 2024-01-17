Top track

Skating Polly - Hickey King

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SKATING POLLY + MERCENARIES + THE BLUE POTTER POT

Le Ferrailleur
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Skating Polly - Hickey King
Got a code?

About

Skating Polly

Au cours de la dernière décennie, peu d’artistes ont incarné la liberté débridée du punk comme Skating Polly. Formé lorsque les demi-sœurs Kelli Mayo et Peyton Bighorse n’avaient que neuf et treize ans, le groupe originaire de l’Oklahoma a c...

Tout public
Présenté par Rockin' Dogs et Kicking Booking

Lineup

The Blue Butter Pot, The Mercenaries, Skating Polly

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.