Les Femmes s'en Mêlent présentent Citron Sucré + Coeur
Citron Sucré
Citron Sucré c’est de l’electroclash aussi sombre que lumineuse, aussi « sour » que « sweet ». Chanteuse et musicienne russo-ukrainienne elle livre des performances chaotiques et habitée...
