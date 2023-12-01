DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Femmes s'en Mêlent : Citron Sucré + Coeur

Fri, 1 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€8.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Les Femmes s'en Mêlent présentent Citron Sucré + Coeur

Citron Sucré

Citron Sucré c’est de l’electroclash aussi sombre que lumineuse, aussi « sour » que « sweet ». Chanteuse et musicienne russo-ukrainienne elle livre des performances chaotiques et habitée...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par POPUP!.

Lineup

citron sucré

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

