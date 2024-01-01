Top track

Howling - Howling - Âme Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Teksupport: Âme x Mano Le Tough

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$57.17

About

Jan 1 - NIGHT:
Âme x Mano Le Tough
Brooklyn Location

Table Reservations:
WhatsApp: +1 (718) 614-2563
Email: info@tcepresents.com

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Teksupport.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Âme, Mano Le Tough

Venue

Location TBA, New York City, Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

