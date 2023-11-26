DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Un pomeriggio dedicato a bambine e bambini di tutte le età tra spettacoli e laboratori di kamishibai, Teatro delle Ombre e Teatro di Carta.
In collaborazione con Manifattura Lizard e La Valigia di Cartone.
Apertura → ore 15.00
Cucina aperta dalle 16.00...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.