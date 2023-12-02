Top track

DJ Blakes - Megatron no Helipa

Fumaça Fluxo, SW9 8LF

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Portuguese/English:

Fumaça Fluxo 🇧🇷
Sábado 2 de dezembro
23h - 4h
The Ton of Brix

Endereço: The Ton of Brix, 414 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LF

Funk BR a noite toda ෆ╹ .̮ ╹ෆ

𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗𓏗-𓏗

Line up:

DJ Bia Marques [Rio de...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo

Lineup

1
DJ Bia Marques, Toinho, Blue Canariñho and 1 more

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

