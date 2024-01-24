Top track

Jamie Webster: Acoustic + Signing

Rough Trade East
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £15.50

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store acoustic performance and signing from the man of his people, Jamie Webster. This unique event celebrates the release of his brand new album '10 For The People' released via Modern Sky.

Fans will be p...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Jamie Webster

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

