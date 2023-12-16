Top track

No Mana & Chipzel - Secret Level

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NO MANA

Halcyon SF
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

No Mana & Chipzel - Secret Level
Got a code?

About

NO MANA the eclectic selector delivers another electric set at his SF residence! KNIVES + JERO support the mad-man on deck.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.

Lineup

No Mana

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.