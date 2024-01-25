DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wonderprince

93 Feet East
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Three great new bands hit the stage at 93 to start the year with a bang featuring Wonderprince, Le Junk and Kombu Nori

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 93 FEET EAST LTD.

Lineup

Wonderprince, Le Junk, Kombu Nori

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
700 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.