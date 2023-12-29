DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This ticket grants you access property wide Fri 12.29
In The Sound Room: Eli Escobar All Night Long
In The Atrium: Occupy the Disco
UPSTAIRS: Shawn Dub
Limited tickets at the door.
Safe Space Policy: Public Records aims to provide a safer space for al...
