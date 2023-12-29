Top track

Eli Escobar All Night Long / Occupy the Disco / Shawn Dub

Public Records
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:00 pm
$27.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

This ticket grants you access property wide Fri 12.29

In The Sound Room: Eli Escobar All Night Long

In The Atrium: Occupy the Disco

UPSTAIRS: Shawn Dub

Limited tickets at the door.

Safe Space Policy: Public Records aims to provide a safer space for al...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Eli Escobar

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

