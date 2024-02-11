DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MALI VELASQUEZ

Songbyrd
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

When Nashville-based singer-songwriter Mali Velasquez traded her Texas panhandle home for the verdant foothills of Tennessee, she did so with a newfound perspective that mirrored her environment, culminating in the lushly raw edge of her folk-rooted indie...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

