Friends N Fam : The Finale

Warehouse on Watts
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJPhiladelphia
$11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Matthew Law Presents : FNF : THE FINALE

All good things must come to an end...

After 10 BEAUTIFUL YEARS...2 homes...and a global pandemic...Friends N Fam is coming to an end. Come through and celebrate our anniversary as well as our send off on Saturday***...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Matthew Law.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Matthew Law

Venue

Warehouse on Watts

923 N Watts St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open9:00 pm
729 capacity

