Soulection x Jumpman LA x Ay El Ay En

Jumpman LA
Thu, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Soulection Family, join us this Thursday at JUMPMAN LA as we provide the (( sounds )) in celebration of Jordan Brand’s reimagined basketball court designed by Alan Lear.

Look forward to a limited design experience of the Air Jordan 1 + apparel by Ay El Ay...

Presented by The Soulection

Lineup

1
Anastazja, jadaboo, Joe Kay and 1 more

Venue

Jumpman LA

620 South Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90014, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

