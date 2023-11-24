Top track

Los Retumbes - Más meneo

Los Retumbes

Altxerri Jazz&Bar
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€8.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LA VERDADERA ESENCIA DEL MÁS FURIBUNDO ROCK & ROLL

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por Altxerri Jazz Bar.

Lineup

Los retumbes

Venue

Altxerri Jazz&Bar

Reina Regente 2, 20003 Donostia
Doors open8:30 pm
100 capacity

