Top track

Somewhere (feat. Jaidene Veda) - Dream Dub

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Four Corners: A Global Dance Party w/ Kid Fonque

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Somewhere (feat. Jaidene Veda) - Dream Dub
Got a code?

About

Four Corners: A Global Dance Party w/ Kid Fonque (Defected) & More

Taking influences from around the world, Four Corners arrives in Brixton for a Global Dance Party not to be missed!

Joining us will be South African pioneer of afro-house using Kid Fonque...

Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

Kid Fonque, Tigerbalm

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.