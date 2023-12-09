DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fear with Special Guests

Fremont Country Club
Sat, 9 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
EVENT ATTENDEE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This event is 21 and over. Any ticket holder unable to present valid government identification indicating that they are at least 21 years of age will not be admitted to this event and is not eligible for a refund.

Presented by Backstage Bar & Billiards.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Fear

Fremont Country Club

601 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
1000 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.