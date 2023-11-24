DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MADMEN with Allysson Luis & Fabio Luigi

Fire & Lightbox
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MADMEN - London's Biggest Circuit Party: With International Guest DJ ALLYSSON LUIS !

MadMen is back for another huge party on Party celebrating it's 5th Birthday ! 😈🔥

MadMen is London's biggest circuit party. We're known for our high-energy parties, ou...

Presented by OnNation.
Venue

Fire & Lightbox

39 Parry St, London SW8 1RT, UK
Doors open11:30 pm

