Top track

Death In Vegas, Richard Fearless - Witchdance Dub - Dub

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NYE: Richard Fearless All Night Long

Ramsgate Music Hall
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsRamsgate
£22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Death In Vegas, Richard Fearless - Witchdance Dub - Dub
Got a code?

About

For New Year's Eve, The Dance and Something Goes Right return under the wonderful wooden beams of Ramsgate Music Hall for another All Night Long with Death In Vegas legend, Richard Fearless.

Expect his perfect journey through dub, post punk, acid house an...

Presented by Something Goes Right.

Lineup

Richard Fearless

Venue

Ramsgate Music Hall

13 Turner St, Ramsgate CT11 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
160 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.