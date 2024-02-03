Top track

Saltwater

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chicane

The Steel Yard
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Saltwater
Got a code?

About

CHICANE @ THE STEEL YARD | 3RD FEB

Get ready to be taken on a journey of nostalgic 90s Trance, alongside some of his latest tracks, when the legendary Chicane takes over The Steel Yard for a day event in February 2024 🔥

Returning off the back of his lat...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Free From Sleep.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Chicane

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.